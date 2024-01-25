MGO One Seven LLC Has $956,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 579,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 185,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

