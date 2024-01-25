Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.