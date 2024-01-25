Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.55% of Portland General Electric worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

