Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 36,356 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

