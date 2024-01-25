Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,543,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 961,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 457,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

