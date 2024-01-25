Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $633.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.93. The firm has a market cap of $601.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

