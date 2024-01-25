Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 718,617 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,617 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
