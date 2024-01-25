Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.09 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.