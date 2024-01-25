Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 70,196 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,196 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.