Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 41,236 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,236 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,509,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

