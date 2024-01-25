Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.63 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

ABNB stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

