LSV Asset Management Purchases 251,400 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $52,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

