EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $154.17 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

