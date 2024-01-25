LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

