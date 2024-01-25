OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $433,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.