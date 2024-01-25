Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,584 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,578 shares of company stock worth $15,338,581 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.