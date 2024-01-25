GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. GATX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

