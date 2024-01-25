EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $185.82 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

