PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,538,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,215,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.60 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

