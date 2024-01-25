Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 27,481 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $44,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $153.42.



Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

