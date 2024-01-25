SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Up 1.7%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37). Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2,805.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.40.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

