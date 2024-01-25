GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. GATX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

