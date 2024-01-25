Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.56

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 7886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $917.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 480.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.