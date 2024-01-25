Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Mullen Group Price Performance
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
