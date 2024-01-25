Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Price Performance

About Mullen Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.