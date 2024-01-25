Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Down 2.1%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). 3,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.49).

Bisichi Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.33. The stock has a market cap of £12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 1,320.75%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

