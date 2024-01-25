Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.60

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

