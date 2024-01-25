Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% yr/yr to $89.42-90.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.88 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.