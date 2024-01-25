Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% yr/yr to $89.42-90.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.88 billion.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

