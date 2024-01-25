Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.