Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $10.55-10.75 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
