Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.61

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This is a positive change from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

