The Goldman Sachs Group Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $42.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,163 shares of company stock worth $6,021,841. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

