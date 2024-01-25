Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 101,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

