Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FLEX stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

