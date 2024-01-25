First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE FBP opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First BanCorp. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First BanCorp. by 33.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,670,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in First BanCorp. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

