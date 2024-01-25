BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $255,588.35 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $255,588.35 and approximately $215,894.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017557 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.86 or 0.99913492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00196592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,056,190,244 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001147 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $181,537.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

