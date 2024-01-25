Manta Network (MANTA) One Day Volume Reaches $786.64 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00007535 BTC on popular exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $756.67 million and $786.64 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.24574185 USD and is up 26.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $800,008,841.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

