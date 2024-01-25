NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) PT Lowered to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

