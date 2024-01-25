Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $68.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

TFIN stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

