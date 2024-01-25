Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI stock opened at $558.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.41. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

