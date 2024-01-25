Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

VTEB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

