CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 9.6%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,836,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,924,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $176.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

