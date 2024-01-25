Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 17,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Veltyco Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74.

Veltyco Group Company Profile

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

