Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €20.10 ($21.85) and last traded at €20.10 ($21.85). 13,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.05 ($21.79).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.01 and its 200 day moving average is €20.01.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

