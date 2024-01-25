ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 4,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

