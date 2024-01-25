Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

