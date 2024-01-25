Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

