Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Balchem worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,034,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.68 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

