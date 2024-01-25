Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 22,382 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of YETI worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

