Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.1 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.